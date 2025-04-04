Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,741 crore for fifth and sixth railway lines in Chhattisgarh The Union Cabinet approved four railway multitracking projects in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, investing Rs 18,658 crore. These projects, spanning 1,247 km, include a new line in Chhattisgarh, line doubling in Maharashtra, and additional lines in Odisha.

In a major infrastructure boost for Chhattisgarh, the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines from Kharsia to Naya Raipur and Parmalkasa, with an estimated outlay of Rs 8,741 crore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday, highlighting the significance of this project for the region’s transportation network. The new lines will cover 278 route kilometres and 615 track kilometres, addressing the growing demand for passenger and freight transport in the state.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce congestion in the area, which has long faced challenges in accommodating the high demand for passenger rail services. Vaishnaw explained that the new lines will effectively eliminate the current congestion, ensuring smoother and more efficient train operations. The project will also include the construction of 21 stations, 48 bridges, 349 minor bridges, and 5 rail flyovers, creating a robust rail network.

The upgrade is expected to have a profound impact on both the economy and the environment. The project will accommodate an additional 21-38 million tonnes of cargo annually, and it will facilitate the operation of eight new trains, including mail express and semi-high-speed services. This will not only boost freight movement but also enhance passenger connectivity within the region.

An environmental benefit of the project is its potential to save approximately 113 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions, which is the equivalent of planting 4.5 crore trees. This underscores the project's alignment with sustainability goals while addressing the region’s transport needs.

The railway expansion is set to improve overall connectivity in Chhattisgarh, particularly benefiting industrial hubs and the transport of goods from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand to southern regions. The government expects the project to significantly enhance economic activity, create new employment opportunities, and contribute to faster and more efficient cargo transportation.

This infrastructure development is part of the broader effort under the PM Gati Shakti plan, aiming to strengthen the nation’s logistics and transport capabilities.