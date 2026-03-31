Seven Naxals surrender in Bastar on eve of Centre's mission to end Left-wing extremism

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

In a significant development from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, seven Maoists, including four women, laid down their arms on Tuesday, just hours before the Centre’s deadline to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country. Officials confirmed that the surrenders took place in different parts of the region.

Five of the cadres, linked to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), surrendered before senior police and CRPF officers at the police lines in Dantewada. According to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattlingam, the move was part of the state’s rehabilitation initiative aimed at helping former insurgents return to mainstream society.

The surrendered individuals were collectively carrying a reward of Rs 9 lakh. Among them, Bhairamgarh Area Committee member Some Kadti, aged 42, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. Four others—Lakhma Oyam (19), Sarita Podyam (21), Jogi Kalmu (20), and Moti Oyam (19)—each had rewards of Rs 1 lakh on their heads.

Large cache of weapons recovered

Police officials said the group decided to surrender under the “Poona Margem” rehabilitation scheme, which focuses on social reintegration. Acting on information shared by these cadres, security forces later recovered a large cache of weapons from Maoist hideouts in the area. The haul included 40 weapons such as SLR rifles, INSAS rifles, a carbine, a .303 rifle, and several BGL launchers, dealing a setback to the organisation’s operational strength.

In a separate development in Kanker district, two more Maoists—identified as Shankar and Hidma Dodi—also surrendered. One of them handed over an AK-47 rifle to the authorities.

Amit Shah declared India 'Naxal free'

Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed India was now Naxal free, hailing the work done in the past 12 years by the Narendra Modi-led government.

While addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on “India’s decisive fight against Naxalism,” Shah stated that Maoism in the country is nearing its end. He also honored both civilians and security forces who lost their lives due to Naxal violence. Additionally, Shah criticised the Congress Party, accusing it of supporting such activities.