'Whatever we said, we have done it': Rajnath Singh at poll-rally in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Chhattisgarh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a poll rally in poll-bound state, said that they don't do politics only to form a government, but to make society and country as well adding whatever they have said, they have done it.

"In 1951, we said that the day we would get the majority in both houses, we would remove Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and you saw that we removed it. Since 1984, we have been saying that the day we will form government in the centre and have the majority in both houses, we will make Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On January 22, the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held... we had said that when we form the government, we will end the triple talaq practice, and you saw that as we got the majority in both houses, we removed it."

"A few days ago, PM Modi announced that you will continue to get a 5 kg ration for the next 5 years, that started since Corona... Under Ayushman Bharat, we will do free treatment to Rs 5 lakh... In the PSC exam, there was a scam...we will get the investigation done," the Union Minister said.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh polls: JP Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan release BJP's manifesto

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: IAF choppers made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Naxal-hit Bastar