Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. 'Whatever we said, we have done it': Rajnath Singh at poll-rally in Chhattisgarh

'Whatever we said, we have done it': Rajnath Singh at poll-rally in Chhattisgarh

Polling for the first phase in Chhattisgarh has already been concluded on November 7 while the second phase is scheduled for November 17. Results will be declared on December 3.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2023 17:46 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Chhattisgarh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a poll rally in poll-bound state, said that they don't do politics only to form a government, but to make society and country as well adding whatever they have said, they have done it.

"In 1951, we said that the day we would get the majority in both houses, we would remove Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and you saw that we removed it. Since 1984, we have been saying that the day we will form government in the centre and have the majority in both houses, we will make Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On January 22, the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple will be held... we had said that when we form the government, we will end the triple talaq practice, and you saw that as we got the majority in both houses, we removed it."

"A few days ago, PM Modi announced that you will continue to get a 5 kg ration for the next 5 years, that started since Corona... Under Ayushman Bharat, we will do free treatment to Rs 5 lakh... In the PSC exam, there was a scam...we will get the investigation done," the Union Minister said.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh polls: JP Nadda, Shivraj Chouhan release BJP's manifesto

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: IAF choppers made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Naxal-hit Bastar

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Rajnath News

Latest News