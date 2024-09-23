Eight killed, one injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, eight persons, including some school children, were killed and one person was injured after they were struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

Providing details about the incident, the police officials said that the incident took place at around 1.30 pm in Joratarai village under the Somni police station area.

Senior police and administration officials rushed to the spot after being alerted. Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, "As per preliminary information, eight persons, including some school children, died in the lightning strike. Besides, one person was reported to be injured and was hospitalised."

SP Gard said that further details were awaited. SP Garg and the district collector also reached the village. Earlier on Saturday, one person died while eight others were injured in a lightning incident in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. The incident took place at 3 pm in Sukali village of the district when 22 persons were on a picnic near a pond, the City Kotwali police station official said.

The official added, "After it started raining, they took refuge under a tree. Seven youngsters and two children were injured when lightning struck the site. Of them, Chandrahas Darvesh was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The others are being treated and their condition is stable."

