Good news for Chhattisgarh people: PM Modi unveils super speciality hospital, yoga research centre in Bilaspur

Follow us on Image Source : X/CHHATTISGARHCMO Newly inaugurated super speciality hospital in Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new 240-bed super speciality hospital at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone for the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Raipur during a virtual event on Tuesday. These initiatives were part of a broader launch of development projects in the state, valued at approximately Rs 12,850 crore. Among the highlights was the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which will now extend coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his commitment to fulfilling development goals across sectors such as health, education, and employment, ensuring alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. The super speciality unit is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It will provide better treatment facilities to villagers around Bilaspur and benefit patients from Surguja division in north Chhattisgarh, he said.

Facilities at super speciality hospital

The unit will have facilities including CT scan, MRI, digital X-ray, colour Doppler TMT machine, and 70 ICU and ICCU beds. Eight modular operation theatres have also been constructed, an official from the public relations department said. Four OPDs for neurology, neuro-surgery, pulmonology and general medicine are being started. Blood bank and pathology lab facilities will also be available, he said.

What did Chhattisgarh's health minister say?

Talking about CRIYN in Raipur, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the 100-bed facility will be built at the cost of Rs 90 crore and completed in 24 months. He said the state government has provided 10 acres of land to the AYUSH department for this institute. This will be Chhattisgarh's first yoga and naturopathy research centre and hospital for the treatment of non-communicable diseases.

The centre will also provide certification courses in wellness therapy and fellowship courses in research. The opening of this institute will develop new knowledge and insights about the advantages of yoga and naturopathy, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Kashi is becoming major healthcare hub': PM Modi after inaugurating RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi