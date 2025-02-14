Nine-year-old girl dies, 15 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Follow us on Image Source : X Food poisoning in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

A 9-year-old girl died and 15 persons are hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh. As per the Chief Medical and Health Officer RK Singh, affected people had food, which included chicken and paneer, on Wednesday at a family function in Hangwa village. A health team was sent to the village on Thursday following several complaints of vomiting and dysentery.

15 persons, mostly children, are admitted

Singh said 15 persons, mostly children, are hospitalised and as of now food poisoning seems to be the cause. "After several persons complained of vomiting and dysentery, a health team was sent to the village on Thursday. The affected persons were shifted to Kondagaon district hospital. The girl died while being shifted to the facility. Currently, 15 persons, mostly children, are hospitalised," he said.

"Prima facie, food poisoning seems to be the cause. Samples of paneer and chicken from the house where the function was held have been sent for testing. Further action will be taken after reports are received. A health camp has been set up to screen villagers," Singh added.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai posted on X and wrote, "the news of the death of a girl and illness of 15 people due to food poisoning in village Hangwa of Mardapal area of ​​Kondagaon district is very sad. As soon as the information about the incident was received, cabinet colleague Shri Kedar Kashyap ji reached the district hospital and enquired about the condition of the victims.

"In this case, officers and doctors have been directed to make better arrangements for treatment. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul, to provide strength to the bereaved family and for the speedy recovery of the victims," he added.

