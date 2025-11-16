Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites killed in encounter in Sukma; anti-Naxalite operation underway The gunfight broke out in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas in the morning when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. The gunfight erupted in the forested hills between Bhejji and Chintagufa police station limits early in the morning when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched an anti-Naxalite operation.

The anti-Naxalite operation started based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan told PTI.

So far, three Naxalites have been neutralised, and the operation remains ongoing, he added.

262 Naxalites killed this year

With the latest action, 262 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 233 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

