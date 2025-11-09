Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Sukma district The jawan belonging to the CRPF's 74th battalion inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries in his legs.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. According to the officials, the incident took place at 1.45 pm in the forested hills near Gogunda under Fulbagdi police station area.

A senior police official said that the IED exploded when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation.

A jawan from the CRPF's 74th Battalion sustained leg injuries after accidentally triggering a pressure IED blast during a patrol operation, officials said.

The injured personnel received immediate first aid at the site before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical treatment, they added.

Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid in the region by ultras in the past.

On June 9 this year, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites at a stone quarry in Sukma district exploded.

