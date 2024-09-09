Four killed after hopper collapses at alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh, CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders investigation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

At least four workers lost their lives and one was injured after a coal-filled hopper collapsed on them at an alumina refinery in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, said police. As per the official, the incident took place around 11 am at Maa Kudargarhi Alumina Refinery in Silsila village under the Raghunathpur police chowki.

Five workers escaped unhurt

A steel tower-mounted hopper filled with coal collapsed, falling on ten workers beneath it. A police team quickly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation to save those trapped. The official said, "Bodies of four workers were retrieved from the site, and one worker was found in a critical condition and hospitalised."

Fortunately, five other workers managed to escape unharmed from the incident.

The deceased were identified as Prince Thakur (25) and Manoj Singh Rajput (34), both residents of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, and Karanveer Manjhi (22) and Ramesnar Manjhi from Bihar, the official said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai orders investigation

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered to investigate the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Sad news has been received about the death of 4 workers and injury of many workers in an industrial accident at the Alumina Plant in Surguja. Orders have been given to investigate the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprits. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the families and speedy recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

