Chhattisgarh: Police constable arrested for allegedly raping 22-year-old woman in Raipur

The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday, September 6, announced the arrest of a police constable from the State Police Academy for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Raipur. According to the police, the 26-year-old constable was apprehended based on a complaint filed by the victim, and he has been charged under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Incident Details

The victim's complaint states that the constable allegedly raped her in his car and later at her residence on the night of September 4 and 5. After the incident, the woman filed a complaint on Thursday, leading to the constable’s arrest.

An official, providing further details, said, "The constable is posted at the State Police Academy in Chandkhuri, near Raipur. After the woman lodged her complaint, he was arrested under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rape and criminal intimidation."

Other developments

Meanwhile, in other developments from Chhattisgarh, a Naxalite with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered along with his wife in Narayanpur district.

The police speaking of the incidents said, the surrendered Naxalite, identified as Dosel Salaam, alias Sonva, laid down arms on Thursday along with his wife, Arati. They said, while Salaam was the supply team commander of the CPI (Maoist) Kutul area committee, Arati was involved with the Kodiliyar Jantana Sarkar school wing.

Further, in another major development from Bijapur, the police said, three ultras, identified as Kudami Somlu, Lingu Semla alias Linga, and Somlu Kadti, were arrested in the forests of Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli under Basaguda police station limits. The police said, all the three ultras were allegedly found with explosives, and further details into the case is being investigated.

(With inputs from PTI)