Four-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, police detains two minor boys

In a chilling incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, the police said on Monday. The police have detained two minor boys in the case who allegedly lured the girl to play with them and raped her.

The officials said that the boys are in the age group of 10 to 13 years and have been detained for the assault that took place in a village in the Kotwali police station area on January 10. The officials said that the assault came to light after the girl was brought to the district hospital for treatment on Sunday. Her condition is said to be stable now. As per the available information, the family of one of the accused is a tenant of the girl's family, and the other boy was her neighbour, the official said.

The officials added that one of the boys is in Class 5 while the other is a Class 8 student. The boys lured the child to play on a farm on the outskirts of the village and allegedly sexually assaulted her, he said. A medical examination later confirmed sexual assault, following which the hospital informed the police, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

(With inputs from PTI)