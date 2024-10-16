Chhattisgarh govt hikes DA to 50 per cent for state govt employees ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Ahead of Diwali, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a huge announcement for state employees. On Wednesday CM Sai announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA), bringing the total DA to 50 per cent.

Speaking to the media in Raipur, CM Sai said, "There is a cabinet meeting today at 11:30 am. Our government has decided that all state employees are currently getting 46 per cent DA, we are increasing their DA by 4 per cent. From now on, they will get 50 per cent DA." The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office added that the revised 50 per cent dearness allowance will be effective from October 1.

CM Sai gave Diwali gift to employees: CMO

Providing details about the key decisions, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave Diwali gifts to the state employees. Announcement of increasing dearness allowance from 46 per cent to 50 per cent. State employees will get the benefit of dearness allowance from October 1. Chief Minister's big announcement before the cabinet meeting- Dearness Allowance increased by 4 per cent."

CM Sai meets PM Modi

Earlier, Chhattisgarh CM Sai met PM Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, the CM provided an update on the development work carried out in the state over the past nine months. He highlighted key initiatives in agriculture, skill development, and education currently undertaken by the state govt.

He also briefed PM Modi on the recent successful anti-Naxal operation in the state. Following this, PM Modi commended the security forces's bravery. During the discussion, CM Sai also thanked the PM for approving the construction of eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He specifically referred to a recent operation in the Narayanpur-Dantewada district where 31 Naxalites were eliminated, marking the largest anti-Naxal operation in the state's history. Chief Minister Sai also presented an overview of other ongoing development initiatives in Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI Inputs)