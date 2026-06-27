Chhattisgarh takes big step towards diamond mining as advanced drilling gets approval

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh's plans to emerge as a diamond-producing state gathered pace after the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) approved the commencement of large-diameter drilling at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Mahasamund district. The decision, taken during the board meeting in New Delhi, marks the next critical phase in evaluating the state's first major diamond deposit and brings the project a step closer to commercial mining.

The board directed officials to complete all exploration activities under the Prospecting Licence within the prescribed timeline to ensure the project progresses without delays.

Drilling to determine commercial potential

The large-diameter drilling programme is expected to provide a detailed assessment of the kimberlite pipe that hosts the diamond-bearing rock formation. Data generated during this phase will be used to prepare a comprehensive feasibility report, which will ultimately determine whether the deposit is commercially viable for mining operations.

The company said the scientific evaluation is a crucial step before any final investment or mining decision is taken. NCL, a joint venture between NMDC Limited and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC), has so far relied on stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys and targeted drilling to identify the prospective kimberlite pipe.

To validate the findings, nearly 200 tonnes of bulk samples were processed at NMDC's Panna Diamond Processing Plant. The exercise yielded five natural diamonds weighing a combined 1.22 carats, providing scientific confirmation of diamond mineralisation in the area.

The discovery has strengthened confidence that the Baloda-Belmundi block could hold commercially exploitable diamond reserves.

Strategic project for India

The company noted that similar early-stage discoveries in major diamond-producing countries, including Botswana, South Africa, Canada and Australia, have often led to the development of commercially successful mines.

Against this backdrop, the Baloda-Belmundi project is being viewed as a strategically important mineral initiative with the potential to enhance India's domestic diamond production while unlocking Chhattisgarh's untapped mineral resources.

Iron Ore projects also reviewed

Apart from the diamond project, the NCL board reviewed progress on its iron ore operations in Chhattisgarh. Production at Bailadila Deposit-4 is targeted at one million tonnes during the current financial year, with plans to gradually increase output to seven million tonnes annually. Development work at Bailadila Deposit-13, which has a proposed production capacity of 10 million tonnes per year, is also progressing.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to environmentally responsible mining, scientific waste management, water conservation and the socio-economic development of communities around its project areas.

Speaking after the meeting, CMDC Chairman and NCL Director Saurabh Singh said the balanced utilisation of mineral resources is vital for India's economic growth and expressed confidence that the Baloda-Belmundi project has the potential to become a landmark initiative for Chhattisgarh's mining sector.

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