Chhattisgarh: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of major infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh. The projects span critical sectors such as power, oil and gas, railways, and roads, marking a significant boost to the state's development and economy.

During the event, he addressed the people of Bilaspur and congratulated them on the development initiatives taking place in the state. He emphasised that efforts are underway to ensure that the benefits of development reach every individual.

Speaking about the occasion, PM Modi mentioned that three lakh poor families in Chhattisgarh were entering their new homes, marking a significant step in improving their living standards. He expressed his joy upon meeting the beneficiaries and noted that the happiness of these families was evident as they moved into their new homes.

Prime Minister Modi said, "We are committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people of Chhattisgarh. It is a privilege for me to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores in Bilaspur on the first day of Navratri."

He further added, ''It is a matter of great fortune for me to be here on the first day of Navratri. Chhattisgarh is the land of Mata Mahamaya, and it is also the maternal home of Mata Kaushalya. The nine days dedicated to Shakti are very special for Chhattisgarh, and I am fortunate to have arrived here on this auspicious occasion.''

PM Modi continued, "Just a little while ago, the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore took place. These projects include homes for the poor, schools, roads, railways, electricity, and gas pipelines. All these initiatives are aimed at providing better facilities to the people of Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all of you for these remarkable development efforts."

During the rally in Bilaspur, PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh has completed 25 years. This is the silver jubilee year of Chhattisgarh. Additionally, it is also the centenary year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. In this context, the government is celebrating with the resolve of "We built it, and we will nurture it."

In 2000, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government decided to separate Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh, creating it as an independent state. The primary goal behind this decision was to ensure better governance and promote economic development tailored to the unique needs of the region. Chhattisgarh, with its distinct cultural, geographical, and economic characteristics, faced challenges that were not adequately addressed within the larger framework of Madhya Pradesh. By forming a separate state, the government aimed to focus on the local people's development, improve administrative efficiency, and tap into the region's full economic potential, particularly in areas such as mining, agriculture, and industry.