Chhattisgarh: Man sends bomb-laced gift to kill lover's husband; police foil plot

The Chhattisgarh Police foiled a parcel bomb plot by arresting a 20-year-old electrician, who wanted to kill the husband of a woman he was infatuated with, PTI quoted the police as saying. The accused had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a music system speaker, which he had planned to send to the woman’s husband as a gift.

He assembled the IED through online tutorials, which was designed to trigger blast soon after being plugged in.

His Google search history showed "how to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by police", officials said.

With this, the Police not only foiled a murder plot, but also busted a drug racket, which supplied the accused gelatin sticks.

Vinay Verma, the main accused, along with six others, has been arrested, according to Lakshya Sharma, the Superintendent of Police of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Police informed after suspicion

The plot was uncovered a few days ago when a suspicious parcel, neatly wrapped like a gift and marked with a fake India Post logo, was delivered to a shop in Manpur village. The package was meant for Afsar Khan, a resident of the village and the intended target.

Khan found the parcel suspicious and immediately informed the police, the officer said. A bomb disposal squad inspected the package and discovered a 2-kg improvised explosive device (IED) hidden inside a new speaker.

Vinay was allegedly in love with Afsar’s wife since his college days. He was upset over her marrying Afsar and plotted the latter’s killing.

Man, his brother killed after gift by wife’s ex-lover explodes

In a similar incident that occurred in April 2023, a newlywed man and his elder brother lost their lives when a home theatre system, received as a wedding gift from the man's wife's former lover, exploded at their residence in Kabirdham district.

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept