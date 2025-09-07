Chhattisgarh govt introduces Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya for prisoners Chhattisgarh’s innovative prison reform initiative, which includes Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya, is transforming the lives of inmates. With support from the Art of Living Foundation, the programme is helping inmates regain peace of mind, reduce stress, and build a better future.

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh's prison reform initiative introduces Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya as tools for rehabilitation, aiming to guide inmates towards a path of peace and self-empowerment. In a state grappling with the long-term impacts of Naxalism and violence, Chhattisgarh is taking a step towards reforming its prison system. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state government has prioritised prison reforms, focusing on transforming prisons into institutions not just for punishment but for rehabilitation and self-improvement.

Introduction of Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya

One of the most innovative aspects of this reform is the introduction of Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya for inmates across all district jails in the state. The initiative, which has been rolled out statewide, involves inmates participating in daily Yoga and meditation sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Prison officials say the programme has already begun to bring about positive changes in both the behavior of inmates and the overall prison atmosphere.

The role of the Art of Living Foundation

To help bring this vision to life, the Chhattisgarh government has partnered with the Art of Living Foundation, a global NGO known for its work in stress management and mental health. Trainers from the foundation are teaching Yoga, meditation, and the Sudarshan Kriya breathing technique as part of a specially designed “Prison Course.”

These techniques, which emphasize self-discipline and inner peace, have already shown promising results. Inmates, many of whom come from violent backgrounds or Naxal-affected regions, are learning to calm their minds, control their emotions, and regain mental clarity. As a result, the prison environment has become quieter, with fewer incidents of violence or indiscipline.

Impact on Naxal-affected districts

The programme has seen particularly remarkable results in prisons located in Naxal-affected districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma. Inmates who were once involved in armed conflict or had violent tendencies are now practicing Yoga and embracing a lifestyle of peace and introspection.

This transformation is not just occurring behind prison walls. Experts believe that the ripple effect of this initiative is sending a message to the wider community: that even those who have been deeply involved in violence can find a new path toward peace, stability, and self-reliance. As one inmate from Bastar shared, "Yoga has helped me overcome my anger. Now I feel I can think before I act, and I’m learning to trust myself."

Mental and emotional benefits for inmates

Experts emphasise that the mental and emotional benefits of Yoga and meditation are well-documented. Regular practice has been shown to reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and boost self-confidence. Inmates participating in the programme have reported a significant improvement in their ability to manage negative emotions like anger, frustration, and fear. One of the most visible changes has been a reduction in violent incidents and conflicts within the prisons. Officials point to fewer reports of fights and indiscipline since the introduction of the Yoga and meditation sessions, suggesting that the programme is fostering a calmer and more cooperative environment among inmates.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed hope that the initiative would not only improve the lives of inmates but also help them reintegrate into society after their release.

"We want inmates, after coming out of jail, not to become a burden on society but to contribute to nation-building. Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya will give them a new life," he said. Inmates themselves have echoed similar sentiments, with many acknowledging that these practices have helped them overcome the negative thought patterns that once dominated their lives.