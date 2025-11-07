Chhattisgarh govt launches credit card, debit card and UPI payment options for GST returns The introduction of credit card, debit card, and UPI payment options for GST returns in Chhattisgarh addresses long-standing demands from business communities and trade bodies that pointed out the limitations of earlier payment methods, which were restricted to net banking.

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh government has launched new digital payment options for Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing, enabling taxpayers to pay through credit cards, debit cards, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across the state. This initiative, implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Finance Minister OP Choudhary, aims to simplify tax payments, making the process quicker, more transparent, and user-friendly for businesses and traders.​

Addressing longstanding demands, enhancing transparency

The introduction of these digital payment methods comes in response to repeated demands from business communities and trade organizations, which highlighted the limitations of earlier payment options restricted to net banking and over-the-counter methods. The new facility addresses issues such as failed transactions and lack of bank linkages to the GST portal that previously caused delays, especially for small and new businesses.

Finance Minister OP Choudhary emphasised that the move strengthens ease of doing business, reduces dependency on intermediaries, and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and digital governance.​

Accessible and secure online payment system

Taxpayers can now access these payment options via the official GST portal (www.gst.gov.in), where the system is designed with strong security measures to ensure safe and efficient transactions. The Chief Minister highlighted that the government’s objective is to make governance more accessible and transparent for citizens and businesses, minimizing hurdles and promoting a trust-based tax ecosystem in Chhattisgarh. This digital advancement is expected to improve departmental efficiency and revenue collection, ultimately positioning Chhattisgarh as a leading state in India’s digital tax administration landscape.​

This comprehensive reform is seen as a major step forward in modernising tax processes in Chhattisgarh, benefitting taxpayers while furthering the state’s digital and economic development goals.