Chhattisgarh: Four naxals killed, security forces lose head constable in Abujhmad encounter

In an ongoing operation in the Abujhmad forests of Chhattisgarh, security forces have killed four Naxalites, with their bodies recovered from the site of the encounter. Along with the bodies, significant arms and ammunition have been seized, including an AK-47, a self-loading rifle (SLR), and other automatic weapons.

The encounter, which began earlier this week, has led to intense firefights between Naxalites and a combined team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) from four districts — Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur. As of the latest update, the operation is still active, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Tragically, during the operation, Head Constable Sannu Karam of the Dantewada DRG was killed in action. Karam, a seasoned officer, succumbed to injuries sustained in the exchange of fire. His death is a significant loss to the DRG, which has been at the forefront of counterinsurgency operations in the region.

The Abujhmad region, known for its difficult terrain and dense forests, has long been a stronghold of Naxalites. The ongoing encounter is part of a broader effort by state security forces to dismantle the Naxal infrastructure in the Bastar division. IG Bastar P. Sundarraj confirmed that additional reinforcements have been deployed to support the operation and neutralize any remaining threats in the area.

Authorities have cautioned local communities to stay clear of the conflict zone, as the encounter is still underway. While the security forces continue their offensive, the operation reflects the persistent challenges posed by Naxal insurgency in the region.

The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the operation progresses.