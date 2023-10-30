Chhattisgarh Election: Amit Jogi, son of Ajit Jogi, to challenge CM Bhupesh Baghel in Patan

Follow us on Image Source : X Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and JCC chief Amit Jogi

Chhattisgarh Election: Patan constituency of Chhattisgarh Assembly election is set to be one of the most interesting seats as two key candidates in the state - Chief Minister Bhupendra Baghel and former CM Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi filed their nominations in the constituency on Monday.

"I have filed my nomination today from Patan. This election is not against 'Bhupesh' but 'corruption'. This is an election of a powerful Dao 'family' versus the 'rights' of the poor, SC-ST, MBC classes of Patan," Jogi said in a post on X.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Jogi claimed he is just a face of victims of PSC scam, housing victims, breach of promise victims, regularisation victims, liquor ban victims.

I am representing all these victims against corruption, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Baghel on Monday filed nomination from his traditional seat Patan in Durg district for the assembly polls scheduled next month and expressed confidence that the Congress will retain power in the state.

The 62-year-old CM posted pictures on his X handle of filing the nomination papers at Durg collectorate.

Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant and state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu were seen accompanying him while filing the nomination.

"Name- Bhupesh Baghel. Assembly Constituency- Patan. With the blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother Chhattisgarh), today I have filed nomination as a candidate again from Patan assembly constituency.

#fir_se_layenge_Congress (will bring Congress again)," the CM said on X.

Before going for filing the nomination, Baghel shared his pictures on social media in which his wife is seen applying 'tilak' on his forehead at their residence in Bhilai.

Baghel's electoral record

Baghel has been elected five times from the seat - in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2013 and 2018. In 2008, he lost the assembly poll to BJP's Vijay Baghel, who is also his nephew.

Chacha vs Bhatija in Patan

The opposition BJP in the state has fielded Vijay Baghel, who is currently the Lok Sabha member from Durg, in this assembly seat.

The CM and the BJP candidate belong to Kurmi - an influential OBC community in the state, which has a sizable population in the constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BRS Lok Sabha MP from Medak, stabbed during Telangana poll campaign