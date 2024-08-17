Chhattisgarh: 3 Women killed, 7 injured in lightning strikes in Jashpur

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

Three women lost their lives, and seven others were injured in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and instructed local authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

In a post on X, CM Sai on Saturday wrote, “Received the sad news about the death of three women and injuries to many others in incidents of lightning strikes in Jashpur district. The injured women were admitted to hospital by the district administration. Instructions were given to the district administration to provide better treatment to them.”

Tragic lightning strikes in Jashpur

On Friday, lightning strikes claimed the lives of three women and injured seven others in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh. The victims were working in paddy fields when struck by the lightning. The deceased were identified as Shraddha Yadav (35), Rakhi Painkara (20), and Akhiyaro Minj (40). The injured were rushed to hospitals in Ambikapur and Pathalgaon for treatment.

Government response and compensation

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences and directed the local administration to ensure the injured receive proper medical care. He also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. The CM took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sorrow and assure support to the affected families.

Also read | Sabarmati Express derails in Kanpur: Multiple trains cancelled, routes diverted | Check full list