Chhattisgarh: CM Sai flags off Raipur-Jabalpur Express train, thanks PM Modi for development in Bastar In his remarks, CM Vishnu Deo Sai also highlighted the fact that the state's railway budget has seen a 21-fold increase over the last decade, with Rs 6,900 crore allocated this year alone.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh on Sunday flagged off the much-awaited Raipur-Jabalpur Express train from Raipur Railway Station, marking a new chapter in inter-state connectivity. The ceremony was virtually attended by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Simultaneously, the Rewa-Pune (Hadapsar) Express and Bhavnagar Terminus–Ayodhya Express were also flagged off from their respective locations.

CM Sai thanks PM Modi for prioritising development in Bastar

During the event, Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising development in the violence-hit Bastar region by sanctioning projects like the Raoghat-Jagdalpur railway line. He said that the Raoghat-Jagdalpur railway line project will enhance connectivity for tourism, education, and trade, linking key religious and tourist hubs such as Dongargarh and Bhedaghat.

In his remarks, the CM also highlighted the fact that the state's railway budget has seen a 21-fold increase over the last decade, with Rs 6,900 crore allocated this year alone. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the efforts of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, three new train services are being launched today, with Chhattisgarh receiving the invaluable gift of the Raipur-Jabalpur Express," he said.

"Rail projects worth over Rs 47,000 crore are currently operational in Chhattisgarh, which will elevate the region’s rail infrastructure and passenger services to new heights," he said, while emphasising the redevelopment of 32 stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ at a cost of Rs 680 crore.

Speaker Raman Singh calls the launch 'historic'

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh called the launch of the train 'historic'. He said that this rail link will significantly improve connectivity between Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

He highlighted that the train will cover the 410-km Raipur–Jabalpur distance in just 8 hours, enabling easier travel to Gondia, Balaghat, and Jabalpur. He further noted that 32 stations, including major hubs like Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg, are being redeveloped to enhance passenger amenities.

All you need to know about the Raipur-Jabalpur Express train

The new express train service strategically connects Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, offering passengers a fast, convenient alternative. Railway officials shared the schedule: Train No. 11701 will depart Raipur at 2:45 PM and reach Jabalpur at 10:45 PM. On the return, Train No. 11702 will leave Jabalpur at 6:00 AM and arrive in Raipur by 1:50 PM.

The train comprises 15 coaches: 1 AC Chair Car, 4 Chair Cars, 8 General Coaches, 1 Power Car, and 1 SLRD coach. It is expected to serve traders, students, tourists, and daily commuters effectively.

The route covers culturally and ecologically rich cities like Raipur, Dongargarh, Balaghat, Nainpur, and Jabalpur. With easier access to attractions like Nandanvan Zoological Park, Maa Bamleshwari Temple, Kanha National Park, Bhedaghat, and Dhuandhar Falls, the new service promises to boost regional tourism.