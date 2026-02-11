Chhattisgarh Cabinet meets ahead of Budget Session; clears Rs 10,000 crore subsidy to farmers before Holi Under Krishak Unnati Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government will disburse approximately Rs 10,000 crore towards the differential price of paddy to farmers, in a single installment, prior to the Holi festival.

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved several important decisions related to the upcoming Budget session and farmer welfare. The meeting was held at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The Cabinet approved the Governor's Address for the Eighth Session of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held during February-March 2026. It also cleared the draft of the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2026, which will be presented in the Legislative Assembly in connection with the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026-27.

(Image Source : X/@VISHNUDSAI)Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chairs Cabinet meeting

Major relief for farmers

In a major relief for farmers, the Cabinet decided that cultivators who sold paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will receive the differential amount at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal in a single installment before the festival of Holi. During the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26, the state procured 141.04 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 25,24,339 farmers.

Under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, the state government will disburse around Rs 10,000 crore towards the differential price of paddy in one installment ahead of Holi. The scheme allows procurement of up to 21 quintals of paddy per acre at ₹3,100 per quintal, the highest rate in the country.

The Cabinet noted that over the last two years, more than Rs 25,000 crore has already been paid to farmers under the scheme. With the latest disbursement, the total payout will reach Rs 35,000 crore, reinforcing the government’s commitment to farmer welfare.

