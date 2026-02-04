Chhattisgarh: CM Sai clears proposals on narcotics, security and digital expansion in Cabinet meet The Cabinet also approved 44 new posts for the formation of a Special Operations Group (SOG) under the Special Branch of Police Headquarters. The SOG will be a specially trained unit to respond swiftly to major incidents, terrorist threats and other high-risk situations.

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Tuesday took a series of significant decisions at a meeting held at Mahanadi Bhavan, focusing on internal security, infrastructure, innovation, digital connectivity and urban development.

In a major step to curb substance abuse, the Cabinet approved the creation of 100 new posts to form District-Level Anti-Narcotics Task Forces in 10 districts—Raipur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Surguja, Kabirdham, Jashpur, Rajnandgaon and Korba. These posts have been provisioned in the Main Budget 2025–26.

Strengthening the state’s security apparatus, the Cabinet also approved 44 new posts for the formation of a Special Operations Group (SOG) under the Special Branch of Police Headquarters. The SOG will be a specially trained unit to respond swiftly to major incidents, terrorist threats and other high-risk situations.

To promote employment and meet growing demand in the aviation sector, the Cabinet approved the establishment of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) at various airports and airstrips across the state through private participation. Along with pilot training, the initiative will promote allied facilities such as aircraft recycling, helicopter bunking and aero sports.

Startup Promotion Policy 2025–26 gets nod

The Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025–26, aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem, developing incubators and improving the state’s ranking in the national Startup Ranking issued by DPIIT, thereby boosting investment attractiveness.

Addressing urban civic issues, the Cabinet decided to hand over 35 completed residential colonies developed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and Raipur Development Authority to respective municipal bodies. This move will enable provision of basic amenities like water, roads and sanitation, while relieving residents from dual maintenance charges.

Multi-storey office to house government departments

The Cabinet also approved construction of a large multi-storey office complex at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar to house government departments and corporations, ensuring optimal land utilisation.

For planned development of the Sirpur and Arpa riverine areas, District Collectors have been empowered to allot government land at a nominal lease rent of Re 1, facilitating faster implementation of master plans by the respective Special Area Development Authorities.

In a major digital governance push, the Cabinet approved implementation of the Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy, mandating the use of MeitY-approved cloud services and India-based data centres. Low-priority applications will migrate by 2027–28 and high-priority services by 2029–30.

Mobile Tower Scheme approved to boost connectivity in rural areas

Finally, the Cabinet approved a Mobile Tower Scheme to expand connectivity in remote and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, improving access to e-governance, welfare schemes, emergency services and strengthening security and administrative efficiency.