Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: BJP govt will try to impart education in Chhattisgarhi under NEP, says Pradhan

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the New Education Policy (NEP) students in Chhattisgarh will be taught the local language if BJP came to power in the state. He was speaking to reporters at the party city office 'Ekatma Parisar'.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said every language in the country is the national language. During Raman Singh-led BJP rule here, Chhattisgarhi language was given the status of state language. Modi ji has brought national education policy under which there is basic planning to impart education up to class 8th in respective matrubhasha (mother tongue)."

If a child learns in his or her mother tongue, it enhances critical thinking, power to research and logical capability, Pradhan claimed. "After BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, our special efforts will be to give priority to impart education in Chhattisgarhi language under NEP, which will be helpful in inclusive development of the new generation," the Union Education Minister said.

Attacking the Congress' announcement on Sunday of giving Rs 15,000 annually to women as part of a scheme if the party retains power, Pradhan said the ruling party had already released its manifesto but then hurriedly made this promise to women. The party that has not fulfilled its promise of giving Rs 1500 old age pension, loan waiver of Self Help Groups, four cooking gas cylinders (refilling to rural families) and liquor ban (made in 2018), is now making a failed attempt to stop the "vijay rath" (victory chariot) of the BJP, Pradhan claimed.

"Chhattisgarh is among top states in crime against women. In five years, one lakh women are reported to be missing in the state. Women empowerment is not in the agenda of the Congress. Corruption is the prime agenda of Congress and committing loot is its politics. It has lost its credibility in Chhattisgarh and is making promises in a hurry anticipating defeat in the polls," Pradhan claimed. The Narendra Modi government has given top priority to women's empowerment and women-led development, the Union minister added.

The second phase of Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

