Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 32 lakh surrender in Sukma

A day after 22 Naxalites got arrested, seven Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 32 lakh surrender in Sukma on Friday. Hemla Hidma alias Waga, his wife Ravva Muke alias Bhime, Barse Sona, Uika Lalu, woman ultra Madvi Kosi, Madkam Hunga and Muchaki Budhra laid down arms, said the police. As many as 22 Naxalites were arrested on Thursday in two districts of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

They will get benefits as per the government's policy

The official said that the Naxalites who have surrendered will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

"Hidma, his wife and Barse were people's party committee members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. Lalu, Kosi Hunga and Budhra had total bounty of Rs 8 lakh. Lalu was Platoon Number 10 member, Kosi was Pamed Area Committee Agriculture wing member, Hunga was Morpalli RPC CNM head and Budhra was Puvarti RPC militia commander," official informed.

22 Naxalites arrested

In two separate operations carried out in two districts of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, 22 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were seized from them. While 18 of these Naxalites were held from three places in Bijapur district on Thursday, four others were arrested in Sukma on Tuesday.

"Security personnel apprehended 10 lower-rung cadres from a forest of Gunjeparti village under the Usur police station limits in Bijpaur district during the anti-Naxal operation," an official said. The local police and 201, 204, 205, 206 and 210 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an operation, he said.

