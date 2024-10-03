Chhatisgarh: Maoist camp destroyed, huge cache of explosives seized during clash with security forces

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

In a major security operation, Indian security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with Maoist rebels in Sukma district, located in the heart of Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected region. The clash, which took place on Thursday morning, resulted in the destruction of a temporary Maoist camp and the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, according to police sources.

The encounter occurred near the Chintawagu River, in the Chintagufa police station area, where the Maoists had set up an improvised base. The security forces, part of a joint operation, launched an assault on the camp, leading to a brief but intense firefight. Authorities confirmed that the Maoist camp was completely destroyed, and a substantial quantity of explosives and materials were recovered from the site.

Joint security forces operation

The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the District Force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cobra Battalion. The team had been deployed to conduct anti-Naxal operations in the vicinity of Botelanka, Eranpalli, and surrounding areas. According to police, the joint forces initiated the operation on Wednesday, focusing on the region known for Maoist activity.

The encounter with members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), began early Thursday morning and continued intermittently. The operation resulted in the destruction of the Maoist camp, although no casualties have been reported among the security forces.

Ongoing search and recovery

Authorities confirmed that a search operation is still underway in the area. The police assured the public that all security personnel involved in the operation are safe. Investigators are currently examining the seized materials, which are believed to include weapons, explosives, and other items used by the Maoists. Further details are expected to be released after a thorough analysis of the recovered items.

This recent operation in Sukma follows a similar encounter on September 24, when security forces gunned down two Maoists near the Chintawagu River.

Recent arrests of Maoist rebels

In another significant development, security forces in the neighboring Bijapur district recently arrested seven Maoist rebels involved in various insurgency-related activities. The arrests were made as part of an ongoing anti-Naxal campaign, which has seen an intensification of operations in the region. The arrests took place on September 29, following a routine patrolling mission by the District Force in the Nelonaar and Mirtur police station areas.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Sannu Ursa (38), Munna Ursa (38), Somalu Ursa (33), Kamalu Madkam (28), and Vijay Kunjam (19). Two additional Maoists, Shankar Karam (26) and Pandey Karam (26), were arrested from the forests of Cherli Vijgufa in the Mirtur area, and explosives were recovered from their possession.

Authorities have stated that the arrests and encounters are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the Maoist insurgency and restore peace in the region, which has been plagued by violence for decades.

Continued operation against Maoist activities

The security forces in Chhattisgarh have pledged to continue their operations against the Maoist insurgents in the region, with a focus on dismantling their networks, destroying their camps, and preventing further recruitment. Despite the challenges posed by the difficult terrain and the Maoist’s entrenched presence, the government is determined to ensure that peace and security return to the affected areas.

Chhattisgarh, particularly its Bastar division, has been a hotbed of Maoist activity for many years, with the insurgents often targeting security forces and civilians alike. The state's ongoing counterinsurgency efforts are being bolstered by the increasing coordination between local police forces, paramilitary units, and other security agencies.