Five killed, dozens injured after mini truck overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Injured brought into the hospital after the accident

In an unfortunate incident, five people, inlcuding women, got killed while several others were injured after a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said. The tragic accident took place at around 4:30 pm under the Darbha Police Station limits in Jagdalpur area of Bastar. While four people died on the spot, one was brought dead in the hospital.

Providing details about the accident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag said that a truck ferrying around 45 people met with the mishap near village Chandameta under Darbha police station limits in Jagdalpur. The police said that soon after receiving the information, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue exercise.

Priliminay information sugggest that the truck driver lost control due to which the vehcile skidded of the road and overturned.

81 are injured: Casualty Medical Officer

Meanwhile, Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap said that , "We got the information of the accident around 4:30 PM. Around 30 injured people have been admitted so far. 4 people died on the spot while 1 was brought dead here. The information that we have - 81 people are injured." Further investigation into the accident is underway, he added.

7 killed in SUV-truck collision

Earlier on December 16, seven people died while six were injured after their SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod. The head on collision was so intense that six of them died on the spot. One succumbed to the injuries in hospital. Expressing grief over the incident, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and instructed the district administration to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

(With inputs from ANI)