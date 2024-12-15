Amit Shah vows to eradicate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Naxalism in Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments are determined to eradicate Naxalism from the state by March 31, 2026. Speaking at the President's Police Colour Award ceremony at the police parade ground in Raipur, Shah said that once Chhattisgarh is freed from Naxalism, the entire nation will be rid of this menace.

Amit Shah hails Chhattisgarh govt's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites

He noted that the Chhattisgarh police have made significant progress in combating Naxalism over the past year. Shah also praised the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and urged them to renounce violence and integrate into the mainstream.

He said the Chhattisgarh police have made a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year. Shah also hailed the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and appealed to them to quit violence and join the mainstream. "The President's Colour is not just an award, it is a symbol of service, dedication and sacrifice and it reminds of the countless challenges that police have to deal with," he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh police will discharge their responsibilities and will never step back from their duty. "I am confident that from tomorrow the jawans of Chhattisgarh police will come out with the President's insignia on their uniforms and their morale will increase manifold," Shah said.

"The state leadership, the chief minister, the home minister of the state have taken a pledge and the Government of India is also committed to your pledge. Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026," he said.

'Entire country will get rid of menace'

When Chhattisgarh becomes Naxal-free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said. "The Chhattisgarh police have secured a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year...287 Naxalites were neutralised, 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered in the last one year in the state. The Chhattisgarh police along with various security forces of the country have done the work of putting the last nail in the coffin of Naxalism in the last one year," he said.

Shah further said that for the first time in four decades, the death toll of civilians and security forces in Naxal violence has been brought down to less than 100. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naxalism has been curbed in the entire country in 10 years.

The Union minister also appealed to Naxalites to quit violence and join the mainstream. "I would like to appeal to Naxalites that our state government which has made a very good surrender policy and therefore they should quit violence. They should join the mainstream, move ahead on the path of development and also contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh's Puvarti village gets access to television for first time after Independence | Watch

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo sai celebrates BJP govt first year, highlights major achievements