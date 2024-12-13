Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo sai celebrates BJP govt first year, highlights major achievements

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vishnu Deo Sai

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh marked the completion of its first year in power on Thursday, with the Chief Minister releasing a book titled Vishnu Ki Paati, addressing farmers, beneficiaries, and women. The event in Raipur highlighted the government's progress and development in various sectors.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took the opportunity to reflect on the past year, calling it the “Year of Trust.” He criticized the previous Congress government, alleging a lack of trust, threats to democracy, and betrayal of the people of Chhattisgarh. “Our challenge was to earn the trust of the people, and we have succeeded. The people believed in Modi’s guarantee, which allowed us to form the government,” he said.

The CM outlined key achievements, focusing on promises made during the election campaign. Under Modi's guarantee, the government is providing Rs 3100 per quintal for paddy, and bonuses for two years are being disbursed to 14 lakh farmers. Additionally, women are receiving Rs 1000 per month under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. The BJP government also approved 18 lakh housing units for the people of Chhattisgarh, with construction set to begin soon.

The government has also made strides in education and employment. The new education policy is aimed at offering employment-oriented courses, with 13 Nalanda campuses being developed. Employment opportunities have increased with free ration distribution to 68 lakh families, along with infrastructure projects to boost roads, railways, and air services. A major Rs 31,000 crore road project was approved, and flights from the newly inaugurated Ambikapur airport are set to begin this month.

On security and Naxal issues, the government reported that 213 Naxalites were killed in encounters, and 1750 others surrendered over the past year. Additionally, 37 new security camps have been set up in Naxal-affected areas.

With significant progress in various sectors, including tribal development and tourism, the Chhattisgarh government plans to enter its silver jubilee year in November 2025, with ambitious targets for the state's growth. The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting the upcoming Bastar Olympics and the government's commitment to connecting youth from sensitive districts with the mainstream.