Star Air to operate first ever Indore - Kishangarh flight!

Passengers looking to travel from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) to Rajasthan's religious city Ajmer have a great news. Star Air is launching first direct flight from Indore to Kishangarh in Rajasthan from March 16. Kishangarh is just 35 kilometers from Ajmer city with less than hour drive.

Star Air has gained phenomenal success in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, will now connect Rajasthan, also called 'The Land of Colours'.

Rajasthan will be the seventh Indian state where Star Air would provide its flight services under the RCS-UDAN scheme. Interestingly, Indore and Kishangarh, which are almost 550 kilometres apart, have not been blessed with direct flight connectivity till date. People have to spend more than 10 hours to cover this distance, that too with much hassle and discomfort. After the launch of this service, travel time would reduce to just 1 hour.

"Star Air is the first airline, which is going to fulfill the aspirations of millions of people, by starting the first-ever direct flight services between Indore and Kishangarh," says Mr.Shrenik Ghodawat, MD -Star Air. "For many decades, people of Belagavi, Karnataka were also aspired to get benefitted with affordable and swift transportation services to Kishangarh (Ajmer). Considering people's demand, the management of Star Air has further decided to extend the benefits of its Kishangarh service to a larger number of people living across the geography of Belagavi by providing flight services between Belagavi and Kishangarh (Ajmer) with one stop (via Indore) from 16th March 2020."

As of now, there is no direct flight serviceavailable between Belagavi and Kishangarh. And to cover the distance of almost 1550 kilometres between Belagavi and Kishangarh, travellers need to spend more than a day while traveling by bus or train. Once this route starts, people can travel between Belagavi and Kishangarh in just 3 hours, which would be the fastest means of travel for the said route till date.

It is expected that millions of people from South & West Maharashtra, North & West Karnataka, and from many districts adjacent to Indore would get benefitted with this upcoming service. Especially, districts from Maharashtra state like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and many districts from Karnataka state like Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijapur would get benefit from this connectivity.

This service will help travellers to a great extent as Kishangarh, a place close to Ajmer, is one of the most famous tourist destinations in India. This route is expected to make travel easy for tourists, who love to explore palaces, forts and places of religious importance. With the commencement of this route, people can fly easily to Kishangarh and take a glimpse of the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar Lake, Phool Mahal Palace, Roopangarh Fort etc., much comfortably than ever before.

Also, businesspersons, who are in marble business, can immensely save their travel time once the Belagavi-Indore-Kishangarh air travel route opens. As this city, Kishangarh, known as Marble City of India, is very popular for its exquisite marbles globally.

Star Air, on 18th February 2020 started sales for its upcoming Indore - Kishangarh, and Belagavi-Kishangarh (with 1 stop, via Indore) routes with introductory pricings of just INR 2799 and INR 5398 respectively. People can book the tickets from its website www.starair.in and even from various online platforms like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Via.com, and Riya.com. Star Air will provide its flight services for these routes thrice in a week (Monday / Tuesday / Thursday) to being with.

Below is the schedule for Belagavi - Indore - Kishangarh sector:

ORIGIN DESTINATION DEPARTURE ARRIVAL FREQUENCY Belagavi Indore 13:10 14:40 MON, TUE, THU Indore Belagavi 17:55 19:35 MON, TUE, THU Indore Kishangarh 15:00 16:05 MON, TUE, THU Kishangarh Indore 16:30 17:35 MON, TUE, THU

