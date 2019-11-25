SpiceJet, Emirates sign codeshare agreement. What it means

Image Source : EMIRATES Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer and Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet signed the codeshare and interline agreement

SpiceJet on Monday said it has signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates that will allow passengers of the Dubai-based airline to book tickets on the Indian budget carrier using Emirates' ticketing system from early 2020. The signing of codeshare agreement means that the customers of Emirates can book and connect in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune routes served by SpiceJet.

"The codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates' nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet's network," the Indian budget carrier said in a press release.

SpiceJet's domestic network includes popular destinations like Goa, Dehradun, Dharamshala, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Guwahati, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Shirdi, Tirupati, Udaipur and Varanasi.

From early 2020, customers travelling to India can take advantage of many more flight options on routes common to both airlines – Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi. Emirates’ customers can conveniently book and connect seamlessly in Dubai on direct services to Amritsar, Calicut, Mangalore, Madurai, Jaipur and Pune – routes served by SpiceJet.

The codeshare agreement is subject to government approvals, a statement issued by the UAE’s national carrier stated.

Reportedly, in the first phase of interline agreement, customers can start booking flights from 25 November, for travel starting 15 December 2019.

SpiceJet has also signed an interline agreement with Emirates that will allow their passengers, for travel period starting from December 15, to check-in their baggage at the first airport for the whole journey, which consists of flights of both the airlines.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "We are very pleased to partner with Emirates for this new codeshare agreement which will offer a seamless travel experience and the widest possible travel options to our passengers travelling to and from Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East."

About Emirates

Emirates is the world's largest international airline with a global network of 159 destinations in 85 countries and territories across six continents. Emirates operates 269 modern aircraft and is the world's largest operator of the Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

About SpiceJet

Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet operates 630 average daily flights to 64 destinations, including 54 domestic and 10 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 82 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and four B737 freighters.