IRCTC to take over test runs for privatisation of certain trains; 'flexible' prices to be decided soon

In a bid to privatise the running of certain trains, IRCTC has decided to start with test running of two trains. Tejas Express trains between Ahmedabad - Mumbai and Delhi - Lucknow will be the first trains to run as test cases, sources said on Tuesday.

The fares of these trains will be flexible and will be decided by IRCTC itself at a later time.

The two trains will be handed over to the IRCTC for a period of three years as a pilot project and no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains.

The on-board ticket checking will not be done by the railway staff on IRCTC trains.

However, the trains will be uniquely numbered and operated by the railways' operating staff -- loco, pilots, guards and station masters. The services of these two trains will be at par with Shatabdi Express trains and will be given a similar priority, the sources said.

Bringing in private train operators to provide world-class passenger service was a proposal mooted by the railways in its 100-day plan. Sources said handing over the two Tejas Express trains to IRCTC was the first step towards that.

