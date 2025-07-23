UPI, Paypal join hands: Indian users will be able to pay on foreign e-commerce sites The development comes a month after PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator–Cross Border–Exports (PA-CB-E).

New Delhi:

Global Payments firm PayPal on Wednesday announced a tie-up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for integration of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on PayPal World's platform for seamless cross-border payment. As a result, Indian users will now be able to use the UPI to make payments internationally through PayPal.

This is part of a series of global partnerships unveiled by the company that will connect many of the world's largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform, starting with interoperability with PayPal and Venmo.

Together, the launch partners represent nearly two billion users globally, PayPal said in a statement.

The announcement outlines the vision for PayPal World and how it will transform the way people send money, shop online, in-store, and with AI agents across borders, it said.

The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses, said PayPal President and CEO Alex Chriss.

Speaking on the development, NPCI International Payments Ltd MD & CEO Ritesh Shukla said the integration of UPI on PayPal World's platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI's global footprint.

"It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users," he added.

The platform will start by offering interoperability between PayPal and Venmo, and include UPI as part of its initial launch. This means Indian consumers can now shop from international merchants and pay using the UPI option they are already familiar with.

The development comes a month after PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator–Cross Border–Exports (PA-CB-E).

