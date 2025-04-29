Term Insurance for Her: Critical illness cover for women-specific conditions and much more - Check details To address the unique needs of women across different life stages, the plan integrates standard term life coverage with additional health and child care benefits.

New Delhi:

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a new term insurance plan designed specifically for women - Superwoman Term (SWT) Plan. To address the unique needs of women across different life stages, the plan integrates standard term life coverage with additional health and child care benefits. The plan covers 60 illnesses, including specific conditions like breast, cervix, and ovarian cancers.

According to Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance, Policybazaar, women today manage careers, caregiving, and long-term financial planning with equal finesse—and their insurance needs should reflect this multifaceted reality.

"Term insurance is no longer a one-size-fits-all offering. Plans like Bajaj Allianz Life Superwoman Term mark a thoughtful shift towards recognizing and addressing the distinct health and family responsibilities women shoulder. With features such as health management services, critical illness cover for women-specific conditions, and child care riders supporting long-term parenting goals, these plans are empowering women—not just as policyholders, but as key financial decision-makers for their families," he added.

Superwoman Term Plan: Key Features

Free health management services up to Rs 36,500 per annum

Protect your child's financial future

Life cover with tax benefits

Comprehensive coverage against 60 major critical illnesses, including women-specific conditions

Superwoman Term Plan: Benefits

Death Benefit: Lumpsum benefit paid to the nominee in case of unfortunate death of the Life Assured.

Terminal Illness (TI) Benefit: Lumpsum benefit on diagnosis of terminal illness (up to Rs 2 Crores).

Rider Benefit:

a. Critical Illness

• Receive a lumpsum payout if diagnosed with any of the 60 covered critical illnesses, includes women-specific conditions like Cancer relating to breast, Corpus uteri, Cervix uteri, ovary, vulva, vagina.

b. Child Care (Optional)

• Lumpsum benefit equal to 105% of Total premiums paid w.r.t rider will be paid on the earliest occurrence of death or ATPD4, plus.



• A monthly income until child turns 25 years old. Health Management Services: Free Health Management Services up to ₹ 36.500 p.a. with benefits such as Comprehensive Health Check-Up, OPD3 in-clinic consultation, Pregnancy OPD3 wallet, Emotional wellness and Nutritionist consultation etc.

These include critical illness protection, optional child support, and health services under one umbrella, aiming to address the unique financial and health needs of women. The SWT plan offers traditional term insurance benefits.