Smart Pension plan by LIC: Check key features, eligibility and other details

Smart Pension Plan LIC: The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a new pension scheme - the Smart Pension Plan. Under this single-premium plan, insured people will get a range of annuity options for single life as well as joint life types of annuities.

"Retirement isn’t the end of earning—it’s the beginning of financial freedom! With LIC of India’s Smart Pension, enjoy a lifetime of steady income and stress-free golden years," the company said on X - formerly Twitter.

This is a non-par and non-linked plan that offers several liquidity options.

Smart Pension plan LIC: Eligibility

According to the document shared by LIC, the minimum entry age is 18 and the maximum entry age is 100 years. However, this can vary depending on the annuity options. One must be very careful while choosing the annuity options because once selected, it can not be altered.

Smart Pension plan LIC: Minimum and maximum purchase

The minimum purchase under the LIC Smart Pension plan is Rs 1 lakh and there is no limit for maximum purchase.

However, the maximum purchase price allowed shall be subject to acceptance as per the Board Approved Underwriting Policy.

Smart Pension plan LIC: Minimum Annuity

Depending on the annuity mode, LIC has fixed the minimum annuity amount which is Rs 1,000.

Annuity Mode Minimum Annuity Monthly Rs 1,000 per month Quarterly Rs 3,000 per quarter Half-yearly Rs 6,000 per half year Yearly Rs 12,000 per annum

Special Feature for NPs subscribers

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers have the option to opt for an immediate annuity.

Smart Pension plan LIC: Key features

Single premium immediate annuity plan

Wide range of annuity options to suit your needs

Flexibility to choose from single life annuity and joint life annuity options

Mode of annuity payments - yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly

Incentives for higher purchase price

Incentive for existing policyholder and nominee/beneficiary of the deceased policyholder

Options Available:

o Liquidity Option

o Advanced Annuity Option

o Annuity Accumulation Option

Options available for payment of Death Benefit (if any):

o Lumpsum Death Benefit

o Annuitisation of Death Benefit

o In installments