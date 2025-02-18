SBI JanNivesh SIP at just Rs 250: Know key benefits, how to start and other details SBI JanNivesh SIP: The facility will be easily accessible as it is available on the SBI YONO platform and other fintech platforms.

SBI JanNivesh SIP: There is some good news for small savers as asset management company SBI Mutual Fund, in collaboration with State Bank of India, has launched JanNivesh SIP - a systematic investment plan aimed at democratising access to the product. According to the company, the SIP has been designed keeping in mind first-time investors and small savers from rural, semi-urban and urban regions.

"JanNivesh SIP is a pivotal step towards democratizing wealth creation and promoting financial inclusion in India. By lowering entry barriers and leveraging digital platforms, we aim to attract first-time investors, small savers, and those in the unorganized sector, with SIP starting at just Rs. 250," said Nand Kishore, MD & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

SBI JanNivesh SIP: Start SIP with just Rs 250

Investors typically put Rs 500 in SIP. However, some options let you start a SIP with as low as Rs 100 - depending on the scheme in which money is being put.

The SBI JanNivesh SIP offers SIP options starting at just Rs 250 with daily, weekly, and monthly investment plans.

SBI JanNivesh SIP: Benefits

Low-Cost Investment Option: SIP begins at Rs 250. This low entry threshold makes it easier for individuals to start their investment journey. Digital Accessibility: The facility will be easily accessible as it is available on the SBI YONO platform and other fintech platforms like Paytm, Groww and Zerodha. Cost-Effective and Sustainable: JanNivesh SIP is designed to be cost-effective, ensuring sustainable growth and benefiting all stakeholders.

SBI recently launched a deposit product, 'Har Ghar Lakhpati,' and according to SBI chairman C S Setty, 6.3 lakh accounts have already been opened in 45 days of launch.

He also underlined that the PSU bank already has a 33 per cent share of Jandhan accounts and it also has 40 per cent in JanSuraksha scheme.