SBI Card fee hike alert! New charges kick in soon - Check full details before it’s too late!

In a notable change, the SBI Card is slated to introduce several revisions that users need to know about. Effective November 1, 2025, the SBI credit cards will include new charges for certain transactions, including education payments, card replacements, and wallet loads.

In case of school or college fee payment through third-party apps, users will incur a 1 per cent fee on the transaction amount.

However, SBI Card, in its clarification, has said that if the payment is made on the school, college, or university’s website or at a POS machine, no charges will apply.

If users load more than Rs 1,000 into their wallet, a fee of 1 per cent will apply. This fee gets applied to select merchant codes.

Some of the old charges from SBI Card will continue, including cash payment, check card replacement payment, and late payment fees.

Card Replacement Fee: Rs 100 to Rs 250 (Rs 1,500 for Aurum cards).

Cheque Payment Fee: Rs 200.

Cash Payment Fee: Rs 250.

Cash Advance Fee: 2.5 per cent of the transaction amount (minimum Rs 500).

Payment Dishonour Fee: 2 per cent of the payment amount, subject to a minimum of Rs 500.

Emergency Card Replacement (Abroad): USD 175 for Visa cards and USD 148 for Mastercard.

If the users fail to make the payment of the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) on time, SBI Card will charge the following late fees:

Rs 0 – Rs 500: No charge

Rs 500 – Rs 1,000: Rs 400

Rs 1,000 – Rs 10,000: Rs 750

Rs 10,000 – Rs 25,000: Rs 950

Rs 25,000 – Rs 50,000: Rs 1,100

Above Rs 50,000: Rs 1,300

According to SBI Card, these changes are aimed at increasing transparency and equipping card users with better information about which transactions will attract what charges. It is advised to the users that they need to use their cards judiciously. They also need to make timely payments to prevent themselves from incurring unwanted charges or interest.

