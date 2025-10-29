Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Train to halt at these four locations in Tamil Nadu - Full details here Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: The train will halt at four textile centres in Tamil Nadu—Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem.

New Delhi:

A new Vande Bharat Express train between Ernakulam-Bengaluru is set to begin soon. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the operation will begin by mid-November. Ahead of that, there is an important issue related to the semi-high-speed train on this route. The train will halt at four textile centres in Tamil Nadu—Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem. Sharing this information, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said that the decision will benefit workers and the industry.

Daily train service from Ranchi

The Vice President said that the Railways has also consented to operate a daily train service from Ranchi in Jharkhand to Coimbatore to ensure that the workers reach their workplaces without difficulty.

"The Railways has consented to my two requests. Soon, the Ernakulam to Bengaluru Vande Bharat train will halt at the four textile centres of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem for the benefit of the industry," Radhakrishnan said while addressing a felicitation event organised by the Coimbatore Citizen Forum here.

This service would commence soon, he said, and added that the daily train service from Ranchi to Coimbatore, which will be operational soon, will be a boon to the workers in travelling comfortably.

Vice President assure support for expanding airport

The Vice President assured his support for expanding the airport here on par with the Bengaluru airport to ensure greater development in the region.

On farmers' demand, he said the sector can be developed if the industry is also promoted.

"Both are complementary. Without industrial development, agriculture may not prosper. Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore too will greatly benefit through the Viksit Bharat programme of the Modi-government," he said.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating him as Governor of Jharkhand and as Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, and as Vice President, he said, "I didn't expect this, but it happened."



With PTI inputs

