Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat latest update: Train to halt at Reasi from today, here's all you need to know

In good news for passengers travelling from Katra to Srinagar, the Northern Railways has announced that the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will now have an additional stop at Reasi station from today i.e. October 29, 2025. However, officials said that this is being done on an experimental basis. At present, the semi-high-speed train has only one stop at Banihal between Katra and Srinagar.

"The locals said that the train has only one stoppage between Katra and Srinagar, and more stoppages should be given for the convenience of regional passengers. The railways decided to give one more stoppage at Reasi on an experimental basis," an official said.

Train to stop for 2 minutes

According to an official order, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at Reasi for two minutes in both directions.

"The commercial department is requested to keep a close watch on the sale of tickets at the stations and a report is to be sent to this office within five months for review," the order stated.

"Stoppage should not be withdrawn unless advised by this office," it added.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train timing and stoppages

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route on June 6, 2025. The trains make four trips during the day between Katra and Srinagar.

The train will commence from Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:08 am. The same train will return in the afternoon from Srinagar at 2 pm and reach Katra at 4:58 pm. This train service will not be available on Tuesday.

Another train will start from Katra at 2:55 pm and reach Srinagar at 5:53 pm. The same train will return from Srinagar the next day at 8 am. This service will not operate on Wednesday.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

All Vande Bharat trains have two types of seating arrangements - AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train also has the same seating arrangement.

According to Northern Railway, the fare for travelling between Katra and Srinagar on an AC Chair Car is Rs 715. One will have to pay Rs 1,320 for travelling on an Executive AC Chair Car.

