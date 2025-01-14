PM Kisan Yojana: Which farmers are eligible for 19th installment? Check if you are on the list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eligibility for the 19th installment: The Government of India runs several schemes aimed at benefiting a large section of the society, including farmers. One such initiative is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides financial assistance to eligible farmers in the state. Under this scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 three times a year.

If you would like to join this program, you can apply. However, many farmers are wondering if they are eligible for the 19th installment offered under the scheme. Let’s explore the eligibility criteria and the steps you need to ensure you receive the next payment.

Who is eligible for 19th installment?

If you are enrolled in PM Kisan Yojana, you might be wondering whether you will get the 19th installment. To be eligible for the installment, farmers must meet certain conditions, which are outlined below.

Required actions for eligibility

E-KYC: It is mandatory to complete e-KYC after registering in the scheme. Farmers who fail to do this may experience delays in receiving compensation. You can complete e-KYC online through the government website pmkisan.gov.in, or visit your nearest CSC centre. Land Verification (Bhu-Satyapan): Farmers have to complete land verification to ensure that their land information is updated and verified. If you haven’t completed this step, it’s important to do so immediately to avoid delays in your funding. Aadhaar linking: Linking your Aadhaar card with your bank account is also a must. Visit your bank branch and complete the linking process to ensure installment eligibility.

By completing these requirements, you can ensure that your eligibility for the PM Kisan Yojana remains valid and avoid any issues with the upcoming 19th installment.

