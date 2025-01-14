Activate your UAN by January 15 for EPFO's ELI scheme benefits: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking it with Aadhaar to January 15, 2025. This extension follows earlier deadlines of 30 February to 15 February 2024. Employees are advised to complete this process promptly to access benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme.

Why UAN activation is important?

UAN, a unique 12-digit identifier, facilitates provident fund management and financial transactions. It is mandatory for employees claiming benefits under the ELI scheme introduced in Budget 2024 to increase efficiency in the formal sector.

Emphasising the importance of linking Aadhaar with your bank account for ELI benefits, EPFO ​​said on social media, "Seeding Aadhaar with your bank account is essential to avail ELI scheme benefits. Avoid last-minute hassles—complete the process today!"

Step-by-step guide for UAN activation

Go to www.epfindia.gov.in and go to 'For Employees' section under 'Our Services'. Select 'Member UAN/Online Services' and click 'Activate your UAN'. Provide important details like UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number. Complete the CAPTCHA. Use the OTP sent to your mobile number to activate your UAN.

Understanding the ELI Scheme

The ELI Scheme provides incentives aimed at job creation, e.g.

Wage subsidy : One month’s wage in three installments for first-time employees earning up to ₹15,000.

: One month’s wage in three installments for first-time employees earning up to ₹15,000. Manufacturing jobs incentive : EPFO-linked benefits for the first four years of employment.

: EPFO-linked benefits for the first four years of employment. Employer reimbursement: Up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee for two years.

Act now to secure your benefits

With the January 15, 2025, deadline approaching, employees and employers must act swiftly to avoid missing out on these valuable benefits. Complete your UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding today to unlock the full potential of the ELI scheme.

