PM Kisan 21st installment date 2025: Will farmers get Rs 2000 before Diwali?

In a significant development for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the next installment of the scheme is expected to be released in October or November 2025. While the government has not officially announced the date for the release of the next installment, speculations are rife for the months of October or November since the installments under this scheme have historically been released approximately every four months.

PM-KISAN 20th Installment

The 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released on August 2 this year, facilitating a transfer of Rs 2,000 to over 9.7 crore farmers across the country, amounting to an assistance of Rs 20,500 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was launched by the Government of India in December 2019. It aims to provide direct income support to small and marginal farmers in the country, with an assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

As per PIB data, the scheme has ensured the transfer of Rs 3.69 lakh crore to farmers' accounts since its launch in 2019. It currently covers approximately 120 million farmers nationwide.

Farmers can easily track whether their 21st installment has been credited using the official portal.

Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the search option. Users can select one of the following: Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number.

Step 3: Provide the information required:

Aadhaar: Type your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Bank: Enter the account number linked to the scheme

Mobile: Provide the registered phone number

Step 4: Enter the captcha code exactly as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the “Get Data” option to continue further.

Your beneficiary details will be shown, including the following details: