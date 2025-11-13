PM-Kisan 21st Instalment: How your POC can help resolve disbursement issues PM-Kisan 21st Instalment: In order to keep receiving uninterrupted disbursements, farmers are required to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) and other formalities

New Delhi:

Eligible farmers across the country are likely to get the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by the end of November 2025. While any official confirmation regarding the time-frame is still awaited, the previous pattern of past disbursements suggests that the monetary benefit may be credited soon to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

Complete Your KYC

In order to keep receiving uninterrupted disbursements, farmers are required to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) and other formalities. Additionally, farmers should be aware of the POC or point of contact in case they have any queries regarding the scheme.

To get general clarification concerning the scheme guidelines as well as procedures, eligible farmers have the option to reach out to the POC. The POC provides assistance in resolving specific errors that can potentially create obstacles in the process of transferring benefits. Some of the obstacles that can be detrimental to smooth disbursements of monetary benefits to farmers include e-KYC failure, irregularity in Aadhaar name or any mismatch in details, for example, incorrect bank details, mobile number, among others.

Contact Your POC

Farmers can contact their assigned POC if they do not receive the instalment after its release for an inquiry into the matter. In certain cases, the POC may ask for physical verification for selected beneficiaries. This process is followed to ensure that only genuinely eligible beneficiaries get the monetary assistance, filtering the fraudulent ones out.

The central government has already released the 21st instalment for farmers in some states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. On September 26, 2025, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 21st instalment.

Launched in February 2019, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually. The money is directly transferred to their respective bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

It is to be noted that those farmers whose eKYC has been completed or whose bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar will only receive this instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

