Free rides end: Toll collection begins next week on the Dwarka Expressway at Bijwasan Plaza, says NHAI One important point to note here is that people who travel regularly on these stretches are likely to opt for a FASTag annual pass or monthly pass, thus avoiding the new rates.

In a notable development, the National Highways Authority of India is set to start toll collection on the highway at Bijawasan Plaza, thus ending the free travel on the Dwarka Expressway. According to the formula notified for fixing user fees on this 30-km stretch, those with a car not having a monthly FASTag annual pass or “local monthly pass” will have to pay a toll charge of Rs 220 for a one-way trip, and Rs 330 for the round trip, the Times of India reports.

The tolling formula was conveyed by the Road Transport and Highways Minister on Tuesday. The toll charge will apply to vehicles at Bijwasan Plaza on Dwarka Expressway as well as at Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

According to the notification, if any vehicle crosses the Bijwasan plaza first, it will be required to pay the fee applicable at that point, and it won’t be required to pay any charges at the Kherki Daula plaza. However, if a vehicle passes the Kherki Daula plaza first, it will have to pay the applicable fee there and also pay the differential amount while crossing the Bijwasan Plaza.

However, cab taxi rides via this toll plaza are slated to go costlier as the vehicle will be required to pay the full user fee, which, in all probability, will be passed on to the customers.

A commuter can avail a FASTag annual pass for private vehicles by buying it and getting it renewed online. These are accepted across all NH toll plazas. When it comes to the monthly passes, the monthly local pass can only be obtained by those commuters who live within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza.