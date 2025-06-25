PM-KISAN 20th Instalment: Step-by-step guide to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC The 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on February 24. Almost 9.8 crore farmers benefited, receiving a sum of approximately Rs 22,000 crore.

New Delhi:

The 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is likely to be credited into the accounts of eligible farmers by the last week of June or the initial week of July. However, the government has made it clear that farmers who don’t have e-KYC may face difficulty withdrawing the amount. In order to tackle leakages and ensure that the money reaches eligible farmers, the government has made e-KYC mandatory. If you fail to do Aadhaar e-KYC, your name can get deducted from the beneficiaries list.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to complete Aadhaar e-KYC:

• Open the PM KISAN website (pmkisan.gov.in) or the Mobile App.

• Click on the e-KYC option

• Fill your Aadhaar number

• Fill the OPT generated on the number linked with your Aadhaar

• Once the verification is complete, your e-KYC is done

Moreover, if you are unable to do Aadhaar e-KYC e-KYC by your mobile, follow the steps mentioned below:

• Go to the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or visit the State Service Centre

• You can do e-KYC by fingerprint

• Once the e-KYC is done, the status will get updated in 24 hours

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Instalment

The 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on February 24. Almost 9.8 crore farmers benefited, receiving a sum of approximately Rs 22,000 crore.

Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers are given three instalments of Rs 2,000 each in a year (a total of Rs 6,000). This scheme was started in 2019 to provide financial assistance to farmers. The amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

About PM-KISAN Scheme:

• PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India.

• It is operational from 1.12.2018.

• Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments will be provided to all land-holding farmer families.

• The definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children.