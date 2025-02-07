PM Kisan 19th instalment: From expected release date to eligibility - Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY There are three modes available for farmers to update eKYC.

PM Kisan 19th instalment: There is some good news for farmers. According to reports, the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be disbursed by the end of this month.

PM Kisan 19th instalment: Release Date

Some reports suggest that the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be released on February 24 - the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar. The PM will participate in agricultural programs and is expected to launch various state development initiatives.

PM Kisan 19th instalment: Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a person needs to fulfill below mentioned conditions -

- Indian citizen

- Should be a small or marginal farmer

- Owns cultivable land

- Not be a retiree who receives a pension of at least Rs 10,000 per month

- Not have filed for income tax

- Not be an institutional landholder

PM Kisan 19th instalment: eKYC

It is important to understand that eKYC is mandatory to receive the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme. It is important because this ensures that the benefit of the scheme reaches those who are entitled to it.

How to update eKYC

There are three modes available for farmers to update eKYC for PM Kisan scheme

- OTP-based eKYC which is available on PM Kisan portal and mobile app.

- Biometric-based eKYC that is available at State Seva Kendra (SSKs) or Common Service Centres (CSCs).

- Face authentication-based eKYC is available on the mobile app.

PM Kisan 19th instalment: How to check status

Once the instalment amount is released, beneficiaries can check the status on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the status link available on the screen.

Step 3: Here you will get two options to choose from - check your status using your registered phone number or registration ID.

Step 4: Select one of the options and enter the code available on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the get data tab.

The required details will be available on your screen.