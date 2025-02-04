PM Kisan Yojana update: 19th Installment to be released on this date, find out if you are eligible for payment

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is one of the main welfare schemes of the Indian government. It will be releasing its 19th installment on February 24, 2025. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

However, not all the farmers are entitled to get this installment. Some causes that will postpone or cancel payments can be summed up below, followed by the check you may run if you will be in that list.

Who are excluded from receiving 19th installment?

1. Farmers Who Have Not Completed e-KYC

Completing e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) is mandatory for all PM-Kisan beneficiaries.

Farmers who fail to complete this verification will have their payments withheld.

To complete e-KYC, visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or complete the process online at pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Farmers Without Land Verification

The installment will be delayed for those who have not completed the land verification process.

The government mandates this verification to ensure that the land records match the beneficiary details.

3. Farmers Who Haven’t Linked Aadhaar with Bank Accounts

Aadhaar must be linked to the farmer’s bank account to receive the installment.

Farmers should update their Aadhaar details with their bank to avoid payment issues.

PM Modi to release 19th installment from Bihar

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed that PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Bhagalpur, Bihar on February 24 to release the 19th instalment of PM-Kisan. Farmers are advised to check and complete any outstanding verifications in their application to avoid delay in payments.

Also read | New rules from February 2025: Key changes affecting bank, ATM, UPI users, and more