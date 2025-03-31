Looking for new vehicle insurance? Here’s how you can avail this on the PhonePe app - Step-by-step guide With this launch, users can now compare policies from multiple insurers and make the purchase online on the PhonePe app.

PhonePe Insurance: Digital payments and financial services company PhonePe has announced the launch of its 'new vehicle' insurance for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. According to the company, the launch aims at providing cost-effective online alternatives to all new vehicle buyers. So far, vehicle buyers have been depending on conventional dealership insurance plans.

"This coverage aims to facilitate users in making informed decisions by comparing policy options and pricing via a seamless digital experience. At PhonePe, our goal is to simplify insurance-buying and make the process transparent and hassle-free for users," said Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

Challenges Faced By New Vehicle Buyers

Buyers of new vehicles face several challenges. Some of them are inflated premiums, limited choices, and biased recommendations with dealership insurance.

To provide a solution to this problem, PhonePe has collaborated with leading insurers to offer a trusted and competitive insurance experience to users.



PhonePe New Vehicle Insurance: Key Highlights

According to PhonePe, buyers can save up to Rs 4,000 on two-wheeler insurance and up to Rs 40,000 on four-wheeler insurance as compared to dealership prices

Lowest price on two-wheeler insurance with Own Damage Cover starting at Rs 1, only on the PhonePe app

100 per cent digital insurance-buying experience with zero paperwork

No large dealer margin and no hidden fees

PhonePe New Vehicle Insurance: Here's how to avail of this using the PhonePe app:

Step 1: First open the app and navigate to the Insurance section and select Car Insurance from the homepage.

Step 2: Tap on the 'Buy New Car' widget.

Step 3: Explore all the available plans by clicking on Check Plans.

Step 4: Provide vehicle details to proceed.

Step 5: Provide RTO details for registration.

Step 6: Browse to compare plans from top insurers.

Step 7: You can customise your policy plan by picking up add-ons as per your requirement.

Step 8: Tap here to buy a new