Man loses SBI job over poor CIBIL score, Madras High Court upholds bank's decision

Chennai:

If you are applying for a government job, you need to take special care of your CIBIL report, also known as your credit score. If your CIBIL score is not good, your appointment runs the risk of getting cancelled even after receiving the appointment letter. In one such case, the State Bank of India cancelled the appointment of P Karthikeyan because Karthikeyan had a poor CIBIL score. When Karthikeyan filed a case against SBI in this matter, the Madras High Court upheld the decision of SBI and rejected the petition of the complainant.

P Karthikeyan had applied for the job on the basis of the advertisement placed by SBI in July 2020 for the CBO post. The complainant passed all the examinations, after which SBI issued him the appointment letter on March 12, 2021. However, the State Bank of India cancelled the applicant's appointment on April 9, 2021. SBI stated that it had identified serious lapses in financial discipline in Karthikeyan's CIBIL report, which led to the cancellation of the appointment.

Challenging the decision of the SBI, Karthikeyan filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court and demanded the cancellation of the bank's order. The petitioner said in his plea that till the date of issue of the advertisement by the bank, he had no loan pending against him, and he had repaid all the loans. The petitioner said that he has not been declared a defaulter by any credit agency, including CIBIL, and hence the decision of SBI is wrong.

While hearing the petition of P. Karthikeyan, Justice N. Mala of the Madras High Court said that merely repaying the loan is not enough. Rather, the record of loan repayment during the entire tenure should also be clean, and there should be no bad CIBIL report.

The High Court stated in its judgment that once an applicant applies for a job based on the terms and conditions of the advertisement, those terms and conditions cannot be challenged later.