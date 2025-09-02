ITR Status: Here's how to check status online using PAN - Step-by-step guide The Income Tax Department has simplified the process of checking the tax returns online. You just need to have the User ID, password, and PAN linked with Aadhaar to be able to check the refund status.

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) season is underway, it is crucial for taxpayers to verify whether they have successfully paid their income tax. They can do so by checking if the Income Tax department has successfully processed and verified the ITR. By checking the ITR status, taxpayers are able to easily address the issue in filing the tax and can also avoid penalties by correcting errors as early as possible.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your refund status on the Income Tax portal:

First step: Visit the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/. Second step: Log in to your account by filling in the correct user ID and password Third step: Navigate to the ‘e-File’ tab, and then click on 'Income Tax Returns', which will be followed by View Filed Returns’ Fourth step: You will have the status of your current as well as past income tax returns displayed on the screen Fifth step: Go to ‘View Details’ option to be able to know the status of your income tax refund Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your refund status on the NSDL portal: First step: Visit the NSDL portal at nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan Second step: Fill in the crucial information, including PAN details. Choose the Assessment Year through the drop-down menu, and then enter the Captcha code Third step: Click on the ‘Proceed’ option in the Taxpayer Refund (PAN) option. Fourth step: You will be redirected to the page which will show the ‘Refund Status’

If you check the Income Tax Return status, the following scenarios will emerge:

The tax refund has been successfully processed.

A portion of your tax refund has been issued.

The full refund amount has been revised by the department.

The tax refund could not be completed.

ITR Filing Due Date

The Income Tax department has extended the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year 2025-26 by individuals and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited to September 15.